Wisconsin Assembly to vote to count infection as immunity

Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly are ready to vote for a bill that would require employers to count a prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing (WMTV)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly are ready to vote for a bill that would require employers to count a prior COVID-19 infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing.

Republican backers maintain that natural immunity is at least as effective as being vaccinated.

Similar bills passed in Florida and Arkansas last year.

A number of Wisconsin medical groups oppose the measure, arguing vaccination is the best way to protect against COVID-19 and it’s not clear how long natural immunity lasts.

The Assembly was set to vote on the bill Tuesday. Approval would send the bill to the Senate, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the measure if it reaches his desk.

