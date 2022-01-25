Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly OKs vaccine passport ban, immunity waiver

The Assembly approved the vaccine passport bill on a voice vote and the immunity bill on 59-34...
The Assembly approved the vaccine passport bill on a voice vote and the immunity bill on 59-34 vote.(NBC15)
By Todd Richmond
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly has approved bills that would require employers to count a prior coronavirus infection as an alternative to vaccination and testing and prohibit vaccine passports.

Both measures would face a likely veto from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The governor last year vetoed a GOP bill that would have barred public health officials from requiring people get vaccinated.

Republican backers maintain natural immunity is at least as effective as vaccination.

And supporters of banning vaccine passports say they’re worried that the federal government will mandate them.

The Assembly approved the vaccine passport bill on a voice vote and the immunity bill on 59-34 vote.

Both bills now head to the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations continue declines

Latest News

Severe Weather Specialist Brad Spakowitz reviews 2021 weather statistics
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: 2021 weather in review
Fentanyl test strips are handed out to people anonymously, in hopes they'll test the drugs...
‘They don’t want to die.’ Advocates push lawmakers to decriminalize possession of fentanyl test strips
Wisconsin Legislature
INTERVIEW: Bills address mental health care shortage
Fentanyl test strips are still illegal in Wisconsin because they’re considered drug...
WATCH: Advocates push lawmakers to decriminalize possession of fentanyl test strips
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 96 deaths reported; 3rd straight day under 10,000 new cases