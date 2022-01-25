TWO DAYS OF DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS

Both today and tomorrow are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for brutal wind chills. Our “feel-like temperatures” will be mainly -15 to -30 this morning, and may drop to as low as -35 tomorrow morning. These wind chills can be dangerous if you’re not prepared for the cold weather. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes when wind chills plunge this low.

Arctic high pressure is sprawling across the region. Not only is it bringing us frigid weather, but the dry air is also keeping skies generally clear. Other than some patchy clouds towards the Upper Michigan border, skies will be sunny. We’ll stay clear tonight and through tomorrow morning, with clouds increasing late in the day.

As a disturbance arrives tomorrow night, clouds will thicken with a breezy south wind. This combination will propel us out of the arctic air. Temperatures will actually rise Wednesday night, and then we’ll reach the 20s on Thursday. We’ll also have some snow showers on Thursday, but only a coating to half an inch of snow is expected.

Otherwise, the forecast looks very dry, which is probably discouraging for snow lovers... There might be some accumulating snow heading our way next week around Groundhog’s Day.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW/S 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Frigid. HIGH: 7, with daytime wind chills of -5 to -20.

TONIGHT: Crystal clear. Bone chilling cold. LOW: -15, with late chills of -15 to -35.

WEDNESDAY: Dangerous chills early. Sunshine, then increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy late. HIGH: 9 LOW: 8, then rising

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Blustery, but not as cold. HIGH: 29 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder. HIGH: 14 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 17 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy again. HIGH: 27

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.