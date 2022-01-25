Advertisement

Sturgeon Bay man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

Christopher Kone
Christopher Kone(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sturgeon Bay has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for child pornography.

On Jan. 24, Christopher Kone, 37, appeared before a federal judge in Green Bay for a sentencing hearing on two counts of possession of child pornography.

Between July 20 and November 12, 2020, Kone was the focus of a joint human trafficking investigation between the Door County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Investigators found several pornographic images of a minor on Kone’s cellphone.

Kones pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child porn.

Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach noted “the serious nature of Kone’s crimes which involved sexual assault and attempted trafficking of a minor.”

Following his release from prison, Kone will serve seven years on supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.

