Shelter in place order lifted in Menasha

Police placed the order for residents in the 800 block of Jefferson Street and within a four block radius due to an “active incident” around 4:05 p.m., according to the Menasha Police Department.(Storyblocks.com)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A shelter in place order for some Menasha residents has been lifted.

Police placed the order for residents in the 800 block of Jefferson Street and within a four block radius due to an “active incident” around 4:05 p.m., according to the Menasha Police Department.

Police were attempting to locate an individual who fled from officers, the Menasha Police Department Public Information Officer (PIO) told WBAY.

The Menasha Police Department PIO said the shelter in place order has been cleared and there is not believed to be any danger to the public.

