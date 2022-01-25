Sexual Assault Center in Brown County makes public plea for volunteers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As Action 2 News has reported, schools and businesses are dealing with staff shortages. But non-profits are also trying to navigate through this time in the pandemic.

That includes a Green Bay organization helping victims of sexual assault that’s in need of volunteers.

The Sexual Assault Center of Family Services primarily serves Brown County but also Door, Oconto, and Marinette counties.

The shortage of volunteers its experiencing is impacting its ability to help sexual abuse survivors.

“Volunteer advocates are really responding to victims in their times of crisis, in their time of need, providing that emotional support, that legal accompaniment, that medical accompaniment as well,” Sexual Assault Center Program Manager Holli Fisher said.

Volunteers use part of their time to operate a 24 hour hotline for victims, and without that assistance, the burden is currently falling on staff members to fill the void.

“So the staff gets stretched line and that’s less time and attention to each victim of sexual assault,” Fisher said.

The Sexual Assault Center is looking for at least 10 volunteers and Fisher says each person goes through extensive training before taking a victim’s call.

The Wisconsin Coalition Against Sexual Assault collects data on incidents reported to police. According to a 2018 graphic, 20% of women in the Badger State are survivors of rape with 87% of them saying they knew their abuser.

“We all know someone who has been a victim of sexual violence and a lot of times, these victims don’t tell their friends or family right away because they don’t want to burden them,” Fisher said.

A volunteer is asked to commit at least a year in helping man the hotline during the times of 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. and to participate four times a month. They don’t need any experience.

Sophia Sielen is currently a victim advocate who began as a volunteer.

“It’s definitely great to be able to support those survivors, but also be able to have that good feeling that we’re able to help the community,” Sielen said.

If you’re interested in joining the Sexual Assault Center as a volunteer, here is the link to apply: https://www.familyservicesnew.org/get-involved#volunteer

