RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment

In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy...
In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York.(Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)
By Michelle R. Smith
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., is apologizing for suggesting things are worse for people today than they were for Anne Frank, the teenager who died in a Nazi concentration camp after hiding with her family in a secret annex for two years.

Kennedy’s comments were made at a Washington rally on Sunday put on by his anti-vaccine nonprofit group. They were widely condemned as offensive, outrageous and historically ignorant.

It’s the second time since 2015 that Kennedy has apologized for referencing the Holocaust during his work sowing doubt and distrust about vaccines.

