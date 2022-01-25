Advertisement

Pets at risk as dangerous wind chills sweep Northeast Wisconsin

The Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital says animals left outside are more easily susceptible...
The Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital says animals left outside are more easily susceptible to injury and death as wind chills reach -15° to -35° across Northeast Wisconsin.(KCRG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before heading outside remember to bundle up not only yourself, but your pets.

The Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital says animals left outside are more easily susceptible to injury and death as wind chills reach -15° to -35° across Northeast Wisconsin.

“We are seeing many new pet owners who are unaware of the dangers in these cold temperatures” Dr. Becky Krull said. “Many of these people haven’t had their pet during the winter yet so these things aren’t top of mind for them.”

The Green Bay and Allouez Animal Hospital offers the following tips to keep your furry friends safe as harsh wind chills sweep across the Badger State:

Keeping pets home - cold cars pose a threat to animals like hot cars in the summer

Knowing the animal’s limits - some animals are more at risk including short-coated, thin, eldery, and very young

Wiping & checking their paws  - paws can pick up toxic chemicals from the salt, anti-freeze, and de-icers. Paws can get torn up from the ice.

Keeping them leashed or staying with them - pets often become lost in winter and snowfall can make it difficult for them to sniff their way home

Check your hoods & wheel wells - cats often climb into warm spaces like hoods and wheel wells of cars and can be killed or severely injured

Keep them off the ice - avoid frozen lakes or ponds when walking your pet

The cold blast is expected to last through Tuesday and Wednesday.

