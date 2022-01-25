More charges filed against man accused of hiding corpse after drug overdose

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of hiding a corpse after a drug overdose in Winnebago County is now charged in a 2019 drug case in Outagamie County.

On Jan. 24, Erik L. Averbeck, 44, was charged in Outagamie County with Delivery of Narcotics and Second Degree Reckless Injury.

The charges stem a drug overdose that happened in the Town of Grand Chute on Dec. 3, 2019. The criminal complaint states police were called to a treatment facility for a woman who had overdosed on an opiate.

A used syringe with a red substance was found near the victim and heroin was found on top of a dresser in her room. Tests showed the presence of powerful opiod Fentanyl. The victim survived and told police she got the heroin from Averbeck.

During an interview, Averbeck admitted to obtaining heroin from his source and supplying it to the victim, the complaint states.

On Dec. 15, 2019, officials recorded a jail call made by Averbeck in which he said, “ah, the chick that, ah I served, ended up od’ing but she ended up living.” In a jail call made on Dec. 17, Averbeck said he gave the drugs to the victim’s boyfriend and the boyfriend gave them to her.

An initial appears in this case is scheduled for Feb. 24.

In December 2020, Averbeck was charged with Hiding a Corpse in a separate case in Winnebago County.

On Dec. 15, a Fox Crossing detective was contacted by the Department of Corrections about word going around about the overdose death of a woman on Fatima St. The DOC and police conducted a visit to a home in the Village of Fox Crossing where they found a body wrapped in a tarp in the basement.

An autopsy found fentanyl was present in the victim. The death was determined to be an overdose.

Averbeck was taken into custody. On Dec. 19, he made statements on a telephone call from jail that was recorded.

“I made a bad situation a lot worse,” Averbeck said. “This chick was living downstairs. She, she OD’d. Or she died somehow. We found her days later. And I wrapped her up in a tarp.”

Averbeck continued, “All I did was. All I did was, was what they said they were gonna charge with me was concealing a corpse and that’s an F felony. And that’s not that bad. I’ve had worse felonies.”

Averbeck said the victim had been living there to help with rent. He said he went down to do laundry and found her. Averbeck said that he believed someone was down there with her before and left out the back door.

Averbeck has a bail/bond hearing in the Winnebago County case scheduled for Tuesday.

