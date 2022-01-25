Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve announces retirement

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve will not seek a fourth term leading the department.

Sauve made the announcement Tuesday to the County Board.

“This important decision was reached after much thought and announced now to allow ample time for those interested in seeking this important office,” Sauve writes.

Sauve’s term expires Jan. 3, 2023. The Sheriff says he plans to be active and involved until retirement.

Sauve has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 38 years. He turns 64 in the summer.

“It has been my high honor to have been elected and re-elected as the Marinette County Sheriff,” Sauve writes. “I will always be grateful to the good people of this County for this opportunity.”

