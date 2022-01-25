Advertisement

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve announces retirement

Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve
Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve will not seek a fourth term leading the department.

Sauve made the announcement Tuesday to the County Board.

“This important decision was reached after much thought and announced now to allow ample time for those interested in seeking this important office,” Sauve writes.

Sauve’s term expires Jan. 3, 2023. The Sheriff says he plans to be active and involved until retirement.

Sauve has been with the Sheriff’s Office for 38 years. He turns 64 in the summer.

“It has been my high honor to have been elected and re-elected as the Marinette County Sheriff,” Sauve writes. “I will always be grateful to the good people of this County for this opportunity.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations continue declines

Latest News

To rescan your TV, look for a Menu or Setup button on your remote
Are you missing TV channels today? How to adjust your set
Erik Averbeck
More charges filed against man accused of hiding corpse after drug overdose
January 25 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dangerous chills
Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself at a business in Manitowoc.
Manitowoc Police looking for man who exposed himself at business