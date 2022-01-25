Manitowoc Police looking for man who exposed himself at business

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself at a business in the city.

It happened on Jan. 10. Police say the man approached a person inside of the business, followed that person around and exposed his genitals to them.

Police are looking for help identifying the man in the photo attached to this story. Police removed parts of the image that would have identified the business.

Up to $750 in reward money is being offered for information leading to an arrest. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466. You can remain anonymous. Reference Manitowoc Police case 2022-00000413.

