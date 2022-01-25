Advertisement

Man cleared for shooting woman at Green Bay gas station faces weapon charge

(KVLY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A concealed-carry charge has been filed against the man involved in a deadly shooting at a Green Bay gas station.

In November, Dominique Wilson was fatally shot at the Marathon gas station on Walnut Street. As we reported earlier this month, the Brown County district attorney’s office decided they would not charge the shooter, Jaylene Edwards. The D.A. said Wilson was pointing a gun at others during a disturbance, and Edwards shot Wilson to protect himself and others.

On Friday, Edwards was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. It’s a misdemeanor that carries a maximum 9 months in jail and $10,000 fine.

Edwards is scheduled to be in court in early March.

