Advertisement

Lawmakers to approve contracts for troopers, building trades

The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.
The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin lawmakers ware poised to sign off on new contracts for state troopers, carpenters, bricklayers, electricians and plumbers.

The deals for workers other than the state troopers cover the previous and current fiscal years.

They call for raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System also negotiated deals calling for the same raises for their tradespeople.

The trooper contract covers the previous two-year period that ended on June 30, 2021.

The Senate passed all the contracts Tuesday with no debate. The Assembly was expected to approve the deals later in the day. Approval by both houses would send the contracts to Gov. Tony Evers, who is expected to sign them into law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations continue declines

Latest News

COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 96 deaths reported; 3rd straight day under 10,000 new cases
Protesters march in Kenosha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Wisconsin Assembly to vote on tougher protester penalties
In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F. Kennedy...
RFK Jr. apologizes after condemnation for Anne Frank comment
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly are ready to vote for a bill that would require...
Wisconsin Assembly to vote to count infection as immunity