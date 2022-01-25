Advertisement

Kleefisch visits KI’s Green Bay factory in campaign stop

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch made the Green Bay area one of the latest stops on the campaign trail.

The former lieutenant governor toured KI along with Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce.

“It is funny, coincidental or perhaps even ironic that we are here at a chair manufacturer and yet we are trying to make sure no one sits on the sidelines of this gubernatorial race, which we know is going to be pivotal not only here for the state of Wisconsin residents but also countrywide,” she said during her visit to KI.

Kleefisch is running against three other Republican candidates in the August primary to face incumbent Tony Evers in November.

