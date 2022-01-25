How to stay safe during harsh wind chills

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Northeast Wisconsin will endure dangerously cold wind chills this week, and doctors are reminding people to bundle up for your health.

The First Alert Weather team says -15 to -35 degree temperatures are expected Tuesday morning and again during the night into Wednesday morning.

Action 2 News This Morning spoke with an ER doctor who recommends wearing warm layers and minimizing exposed skin.

Make sure your vehicle is stocked with gear in case of an emergency.

“I’ve always recommended that people prepare a kit in the winter. Not necessarily for yourself, but it could be for someone else with car trouble or an accident that you might come across. If you can have extra blankets, an extra hat, extra gloves,” says Dr. Kyle McCarty, Emergency Medicine Specialist, HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.

If you start shivering, go inside and warm up. Staying outside longer could put you at risk for hypothermia.

“If you find yourself shivering then that’s the time when you need to start going inside and start re-warming yourself. If you get to the point where you’re so cold that you stop shivering that is hypothermia. You are really starting to hit a dangerous area where you should’ve gone inside 20 minutes ago,” says Dr. McCarty.

