HARSH WIND CHILLS AGAIN TONIGHT

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will continue through tonight due to bitter cold air and harsh wind chills. Those wind chills will once again dip into the -15° to -35° range for Wednesday morning. Frostbite can occur in 20 minutes or less when the wind chill is that cold. Cover as much skin as possible and dress in warm, loose fitting layers if you’ll be outside.

The big weather pattern for the next week is fairly quiet. Skies will be clear tonight with plenty of sunshine through early Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will increase and thicken later in the day. Highs will still be 10-15° below average in the single digits to mid-teens.

Our next weather maker slides through on Thursday and it will produce a little light snow as it passes. Nothing too exciting, but we’ll have to watch out for a few slick spots again. Totals will likely end up less than 1″... with some only seeing a fresh dusting. Winds could gust 20-25 mph late Wednesday through Thursday as this system pushes through Wisconsin.

Highs Thursday should be in the upper half of the 20s, but another round of cold air is expected by Friday. Lows Thursday night will drop to near zero with highs Friday holding in the teens. Temperatures will be in the teens once again Saturday, but we’ll trend milder for Sunday and the start of next week.

There are hints that some decent snow could fall somewhere in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes towards the middle of next week. At this point, it’s too early for any specifics. This will be something to watch, especially for all you snow lovers out there.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: SSW 10-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clear & bitter cold. LOW: -14 (chills -15 to -35)

WEDNESDAY: Dangerous chills early. Sunshine, then increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy late. HIGH: 11 LOW: 8 (rising after 8 p.m.)

THURSDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers. A dusting to 1″ possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder. HIGH: 14 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 16 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, but milder. Northern flakes? HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Temps slightly above average. HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies with PM snow-mix developing. HIGH: 34

