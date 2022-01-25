Advertisement

Green Bay school board updates quarantine guidelines, approves vaccine mandate for Head Start staff

Green Bay Area Public School District building
Green Bay Area Public School District building
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Area Board of Education met on Monday night to discuss several Covid-19 related items.

In a six to one vote, the school board updated the quarantine protocols for the district ending quarantines for fully vaccinated students and staff who are asymptomatic.

Moreover, unvaccinated students and staff now only have to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days if they live in a household where someone tested positive for covid. They must use a PCR or antigen test not a home test, according to the district.

Here are links to the district’s new guidelines.

In addition, the Green Bay school board voted unanimously to require all Head Start staff, certain contractors, and certain volunteers to be fully vaccinated. This requirement is tied to federal funding and Head Start is a federal program.

On the last item, board members voted to suspend all non-state or federal mandated student non-coursework assessments for the reminder of the school year starting on February 15.

The motion stated, however, that Superintendent Stephen Murley will discuss at the board’s February 14 meeting if there are any negative impacts of enacting such policy.

