Four people charged after alleged Milwaukee homicide, body found in vehicle in Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people are charged after a man was allegedly killed in Milwaukee and his body was found hidden in a vehicle in Dane County, a criminal complaint states.

According to the seven-page document, a woman told a detective that she was staying at a friend’s house in Milwaukee for about a week and several others were staying there, including two defendants and the alleged victim.

She stated that the victim came downstairs in the home around 5 p.m. on Jan. 16 and was crying, saying he and someone named “Angel” were breaking up. “Angel,” someone named “Mack” and the victim then all reportedly left in a car, a Mercedes Benz, and did not return.

The woman identified Angel as Angelina Ruesch, 28, and Mack as Mack Chambliss, 48.

An officer was called around 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 17 for the report of a shooting on the 2000 block of West Fairmount Avenue in Milwaukee. A witness stated she was awakened by two gunshots from a nearby home and saw two people placing something “big” in the trunk of a vehicle. The witness’s son also heard a gunshot and saw the people loading something into a Mercedes Benz.

A family member of Danelle Eaton, 35, who is the third defendant in the case, stated that she was at the home when she heard Chambliss get into an argument with an unknown man. She said Chambliss was allegedly “pistol whipping” the subject, yelled “You tried to set me up” and then shot him. The complaint states that Chambliss is the boyfriend of Eaton.

The family member said she heard Eaton and Ruesch carry the victim outside and place them next to Chambliss’ vehicle. She then heard Eaton tell Chambliss to help clean up the basement and put a bag of clothes in Eaton’s trunk.

The officer later stated that he saw fresh blood on the front stairs of the residence on Fairmount Avenue. He forced entry into the home to do a welfare check and saw blood leading to the basement and smelled bleach. The detective found a black duffle bag in the basement of the home that had a spent 9mm shell casing at the bottom of it, the complaint notes.

A forensic investigator conducted a test of the basement, with evidence indicating the presence of blood.

Eaton was supposed to be in charge of the home while the owner was away. She was a witness in a separate pending homicide case and Milwaukee PD reported that they were concerned for her safety.

Officers responded to the 8800 block of Fairmount Avenue in an effort to locate Eaton when they saw a fire going in a firepit behind the garage. Thirty-four-year-old Melissa Calvert, the fourth defendant, was wearing rubber gloves and had a gun holstered at her waist, according to the complaint. Eaton was also found at the property and was unharmed.

The complaint continues, saying Calvert told police that she was at the property when Eaton arrived and allegedly asked her to burn a bag of clothes in the firepit.

Calvert allegedly admitted to police that she had a gun and claimed she was wearing yellow latex gloves to wash dishes. Surveillance video shows Calvert wearing the gloves, getting a gas can from a garage and then carrying it to near the fire pit, the complaint continues.

The complaint continues, saying a Dane Co. detective responded to the 200 block of Main Street in Cambridge on Jan. 17 and saw a Mercedes, which was found to belong to Chambliss. He checked the trunk and found potential blood stain inside and multiple blankets covering the backseat and floor. As a deputy peeled back a blanket on the rear driver’s side, the body of the victim was revealed.

A different deputy reports that she found surveillance video from a Piggly Wiggly that showed Ruesch park the vehicle. Ruesch reportedly took blankets off from her shoulders and put them in the car, then left around 7:05 p.m. A Dane Co. deputy was called around 7:40 p.m. for a check person on the street near the Piggly Wiggly, but only found the vehicle. Authorities add that this vehicle had recently fled from a Jefferson County traffic stop.

Officers arrived at a home on the 200 block of West Main Street in Dane County and found Ruesch. She was allegedly armed and struggled with officers before they Tazed her and arrested her. Ruesch had a 9mm Ruger with no magazine and a single shell loaded in the gun, police stated.

A test conducted by technicians indicates that a shell casing recovered from the alleged homicide scene is a match to the one found on Ruesch.

An autopsy conducted on the victim indicates there was a single gunshot wound to the chest, which was the victim’s cause of death. The doctor concluded the manner of death was a homicide.

Chambliss is accused of first degree reckless homicide- as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and hiding a corpse- as party to a crime. If convicted, Chambliss faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison.

Danelle Eaton is charged with allegedly hiding a corpse- as party to a crime, harboring or aiding a felon- as party to a crime.

Calvert is charged with alleged possession of a firearm by a felon and harboring or aiding a felon- as party to a crime.

Ruesch is accused of hiding a corpse- as party to a crime and harboring or aiding a felon- as party to a crime.

