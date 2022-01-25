Advertisement

FBI searches headquarters of Center for COVID Control

The Illinois-based Center for COVID Control today closed some 300 facilities across the nation. The center was in the process of setting up a clinic in South Bend at 2010 Ironwood Circle.(WNDU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WBAY) - The FBI “conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity” at the headquarters of the Center for COVID Control in Illinois Saturday.

Action 2 News obtained the following statement from the FBI Chicago office:

“The FBI conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows on Saturday. Department of Justice policy prevents the FBI from commenting on the nature of any investigations that may or may not be occurring.

“Generally speaking, and not to be construed as a comment on the aforementioned, the FBI always stands ready to protect the American people from fraudulent and criminal activity. If there is evidence that a federal crime has been committed, the FBI will work tirelessly with law enforcement and prosecutorial partners at all levels, across the state, and throughout the nation to safeguard the public.”

Special Agent Siobhan Johnson, Public Affairs Officer

As we’ve reported, the City of Appleton and Better Business Bureau received complaints about the Center for COVID Control that opened in a storefront on Eisenhower Road in nearby Darboy. Customers reported waiting more than a day for results of rapid COVID-19 tests and their results having the wrong timestamp. The Better Business Bureau gave the business an “F” after it failed to respond to complaints.

The Center for COVID Control, based in Rolling Meadows, paused its operations and planned to start up again on Jan. 22. They’ve delayed that reopening and announced all locations would be closed until further notice.

“Center for Covid Control (CCC) announced today it is extending its pause on operations and will not be reopening on Saturday, January 22, 2022. CCC remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity. As previously announced, CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines. CCC will provide an update on reopening plans when appropriate,” reads a statement on the CCC website.

When Action 2 News inquired, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services declined to say if the company was under investigation in our state. It operates 25 walk-in testing sites in Wisconsin, mostly in the Madison and Milwaukee areas.

