Advertisement

‘Divine intervention’: Man carrying own severed arm is saved

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Officials in Maine say a public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street carrying his own severed arm.

The Sun Journal reported that the man’s arm was cut off near the shoulder Friday in an apparent workplace accident.

The leader of public works in Lewiston says it “had to be divine intervention” that two workers sanding sidewalks nearby happened to be trained in the use of tourniquets.

The man is expected to survive. It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
“Complications can be anything from permanent lung damage to permanent loss of taste and...
Potential long-term symptoms of omicron COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Green Bay Area Public School District building
Green Bay school board updates quarantine guidelines, approves vaccine mandate for Head Start staff
A public works crew saved the life of a man they happened to see stumbling along a street...
Public works crew helps Maine man with severed arm
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
The Sexual Assault Center of Family Services in Green Bay.
Sexual Assault Center in Brown County makes public plea for volunteers