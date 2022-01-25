DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS CONTINUE INTO WEDNESDAY

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY will continue into Wednesday due to bitter cold air and harsh wind chills. Those wind chills tonight and Wednesday morning will once again dip into the -15° to -35° range. Some locations could be a little bit colder than that. Frostbite can occur in 20 minutes or less when the wind chill is that cold.

The big weather pattern for the next week is looking pretty quiet. We’ll enjoy lots of sun for the rest of today and for a good chunk of tomorrow too. Our next weather maker slides through on Thursday and it will produce a little light snow as it passes. Early indications are for a coating to perhaps 1/2″. Nothing too exciting but we’ll have to watch out for a few slick spots again.

A pattern change by the middle to end of next week may allow for a bigger storm system in our region. There are some hints that some decent snow could fall somewhere in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. This will be something to watch, especially for all you snow lovers out there.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Arctic sunshine. A few clouds. HIGH: 7, wind chills below zero.

TONIGHT: Clear & bitter cold. LOW: -15, with late chills of -15 to -35.

WEDNESDAY: Dangerous chills early. Sunshine, then increasing afternoon clouds. Breezy late. HIGH: 11 LOW: 8, then rising

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. A coating to 1/2″ possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 1

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder. HIGH: 14 LOW: -4

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 16 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy again. HIGH: 28

