Advertisement

Dale firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19

(KGWN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A member of Dale Fire & Rescue has died from COVID-19.

Firefighter/Driver Operator Raymond Samson was 55. He passed away Saturday, Jan. 22.

A heartfelt obituary was posted on the Borchardt & Moder-Hortonville Funeral Home website.

“After a long, hard fought battle against COVID-19, Ray passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Saturday, January 22, 2022,” reads the obituary.

CLICK HERE to read the full obituary.

“He was patriotic and had many American flags displayed around our home. Ray loved animals and his dogs were family. If you had a problem with his dogs, he likely had a problem with you. He could always see the beauty around him....sunsets being his favorite.”

The obituary thanks the medical staff that took care of Raymond.

“You are truly angels on earth,” reads the obituary. “You are simply amazing and your dedication and compassion will never be forgotten.”

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Dale Town Hall building on State Rd. 96.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
COVID-19 case numbers on the rise
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations continue declines

Latest News

Ariens breaks ground on world-class Nordic Center
January 25 Birthday Club
January 25 Birthday Club
The impact of the season-ending Packers loss reaches well beyond the team, into the community
Saturday’s playoff defeat for the Packers was an emotional and economic loss
January 24 Birthday Club
January 24 Birthday Club