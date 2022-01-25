Dale firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A member of Dale Fire & Rescue has died from COVID-19.

Firefighter/Driver Operator Raymond Samson was 55. He passed away Saturday, Jan. 22.

A heartfelt obituary was posted on the Borchardt & Moder-Hortonville Funeral Home website.

“After a long, hard fought battle against COVID-19, Ray passed away peacefully, surrounded by love, on Saturday, January 22, 2022,” reads the obituary.

“He was patriotic and had many American flags displayed around our home. Ray loved animals and his dogs were family. If you had a problem with his dogs, he likely had a problem with you. He could always see the beauty around him....sunsets being his favorite.”

The obituary thanks the medical staff that took care of Raymond.

“You are truly angels on earth,” reads the obituary. “You are simply amazing and your dedication and compassion will never be forgotten.”

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Dale Town Hall building on State Rd. 96.

