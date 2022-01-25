COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 96 deaths reported; 3rd straight day under 10,000 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new coronavirus cases is back below 10,000 for the first time since January 7. But Tuesday the news wasn’t all good.

The death toll rose by 96, the largest number of death certificates received in one day since January 16, 2021. (There were 109 deaths reported last month on December 8, but that was a cumulative total from 5 days following a computer outage.) The state says 88 of these deaths happened in the past 30 days, causing the 7-day average to spike from 31 to 39 deaths per day. A total 10,908 people have died in Wisconsin from the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Counties in WBAY’s viewing area reporting deaths were: Brown (6), Kewaunee, Manitowoc (7), Outagamie (2), Shawano (2) and Waupaca.

The DHS reported 5,768 new cases on Tuesday. That’s fewer than 10,000 new cases for a third straight day, which hadn’t happened in 3 weeks. That helped bring about a significant drop in the 7-day average of new cases to 9,781 cases of the COVID-19 virus per day -- down from 11,127 on Monday, which was down sharply from 17,586 on Friday.

The positivity rate is down again to 24.6% from 25.1% a day ago. That’s the percentage of all tests that came back positive over the past week.

The state reported another 196 hospitalizations for COVID-19 care. By our calculations, the 7-day average is down to 152 admissions per day and the hospitalization rate is down to 4.28% of all cases, the lowest hospitalization rate since we started keeping track in April 2020.

Monday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 1,930 people in hospitals for COVID-19, with 391 in intensive care. That was the first time Wisconsin had fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized at one time since January 4 and the fewest in ICU since New Year’s Day.

Hospitals in the Northeast health care region had 203 of those patients, including 33 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 153 patients, including 27 in ICU.

Wisconsin health care workers and pharmacies have administered 8,966,744 doses of vaccine in 13 months, including 1,835,308 booster shots. Vaccinators are averaging a little over 11,000 doses per day over the past week, the lowest 7-day average since early November. Of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s viewing area, 17 showed no change in the percentage of residents getting at least one dose of vaccine since yesterday and 13 had no change in the percentage completing their vaccine series since yesterday.

The state reported an additional 2,293 people completed their vaccine series since Monday’s report. State figures show 1,889 more people received their first dose. There is some overlap in the numbers with people receiving the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Wisconsin now has 3,445,630 fully vaccinated residents, or 59.1% of the state’s population, out of 3,681,938 Wisconsinites who received at least one shot, or 63.1%.

Nearly 2 out of 3 women and girls and 3 out of 5 men and boys have received at least one dose.

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 24.4% received vaccine (+0.0)/19.1% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

12 to 17: 59.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/54.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

18 to 24: 58.3% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

25 to 34: 62.6% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

35 to 44: 68.1% received vaccine (+0.0)/64.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

45 to 54: 70.8% received vaccine (+0.0)/67.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

55 to 64: 77.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.4% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

TUESDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.5% (+0.1) 60.9% Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.1% 53.3% (+0.1) Dodge (87,839) 51.7% 48.7% Door (27,668) (NE) 77.9% 73.1% Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.9% 51.6% Forest (9,004) 51.8% 48.7% (+0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.9% (+0.2) 49.3% (+0.3) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.9% 53.4% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.0% 49.9% Langlade (19,189) 53.3% 50.7% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.7% 56.7% (+0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.6% 49.7% Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.5% 75.0% (-0.1) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.4% (+0.1) 49.8% Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.3% 59.8% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.0% 44.8% Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.8% 58.4% (+0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.9% 52.1% Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.5% 43.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.4% 57.7% NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 293,486 (61.8%, +0.1) 277,679 (58.5%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 325,549 (59.2%) 307,269 (55.9%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,681,938 (63.1%) 3,445,630 (59.1%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 65,803 cases (+370) (330 deaths) (+6)

Calumet – 10,844 cases (+32) (84 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,463 cases (78 deaths)

Dodge – 22,691 cases (+91) (254 deaths)

Door – 6,218 cases (+36) (44 deaths)

Florence - 731 cases (+5) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 27,333 cases (+44) (191 deaths)

Forest - 2,225 cases (+22) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,500 cases (35 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,786 cases (+20) (45 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,048 cases (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,350 cases (+18) (38 deaths) (+1)

Langlade - 4,561 cases (+27) (53 deaths)

Manitowoc – 16,140 cases (+69) (135 deaths) (+7)

Marinette - 8,931 cases (+24) (86 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,557 cases (56 deaths)

Menominee – 1,712 cases (+26) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 8,822 cases (+25) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 39,710 cases (+172) (287 deaths) (+2)

Shawano – 9,159 cases (+62) (104 deaths) (+2)

Sheboygan – 27,336 cases (+81) (197 deaths)

Waupaca – 10,583 cases (+76) (180 deaths) (+1)

Waushara – 4,622 cases (+41) (62 deaths)

Winnebago – 39,872 (+195) (293 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

