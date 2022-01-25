Advertisement

Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being pulled out of a collapsed building while battling a two-alarm fire at a vacant row home, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. Officials said several firefighters died during the blaze.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s fire chief says three firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze.

Chief Niles R. Ford told a news conference that the injured firefighter was pulled from the building immediately and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Ford said two other firefighters were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The fourth trapped firefighter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photographs from the scene showed firefighters being consoled by their comrades.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
“Complications can be anything from permanent lung damage to permanent loss of taste and...
Potential long-term symptoms of omicron COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Dr. Drew Miller talks to hospital staff outside a COVID-19 patient's room Wednesday, May 20,...
Rural patients are dying at record rates while waiting for beds in Kansas hospitals
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died
FILE - The Wall Street sign is framed by the American flags flying outside the New York Stock...
Stocks climb back after steep slide on Fed, Ukraine jitters
A survey asks working parents about availability of child care and how it affects their ability...
Survey looks at child care needs across 5 counties