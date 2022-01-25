Ariens breaks ground on world-class Nordic Center

BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Ariens Company has broken ground on a world-class facility that will house the largest biathlon range in Wisconsin.

Ariens Nordic Center will be located near Round Lake Farms on the outskirts of Brillion, according to the company. The company has set an opening date for December of 2022.

The facility will house a year-round trail network for cross-country skiing, biathlon, roller-skiing, running and hiking.

The facility will have a 3K roller-ski loop, a 20-point biathlon range and “the most advanced snowmaking system for Nordic skiing.”

“We are committed to creating new reasons to visit and spend time in Brillion,” shared AriensCo Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens. “Brillion has been our home since 1893 and has supported us through the years. We are excited to bring this type of facility to Northeast Wisconsin.”

Ariens is a sponsor of the United States Biathlon team. The company was inspired by the world-class facilities in Europe and the United States.

“Biathlon is an exciting sport and is wildly popular in Europe with recent growth in the U.S.,” said Ariens. “Add that to cross-country skiing’s popularity, which is a time-treasured activity here in Wisconsin, and we think this will be an attractive site. Both sports are great ways to enjoy the outdoors and stay active during the winter.”

Construction started in November. Ariens expects the facility to open in December of 2022.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunities that Ariens Nordic Center can bring to Brillion,” said City of Brillion Mayor Mike Smith. “As a city, we pride ourselves on being a great place to live, work, learn, and play. The Nordic Center will make a great addition to that culture as well as increasing traffic to local business not to mention the value it adds for families considering relocating and looking for small town values and great recreational opportunities. As a father to a young family, I am eager to add the Nordic Center to our list of destinations.

