Are you missing TV channels today? How to adjust your set

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The future is coming, and it may affect your line-up of local TV channels.

On Tuesday, Green Bay television stations began preparing for NextGen TV. We’ll talk about that a little later, but this change might affect you if you use an antenna to get local channels over the air. It won’t affect you if you receive local channels on cable, fiber or satellite since they made any necessary adjustments for you.

Rescan your TV

It’s possible local channels are missing or not showing up where you expect as you hit the channel up/down button. If the channels show up exactly where you expect them to be, then things worked out great for both of us. If not, let’s fix that by rescanning your TV for available channels. You probably did this the first time you used your TV:

Look for a “Menu” or “Set-up” button on the remote control or the TV itself. Click on the “Settings” or “Set-up” icon, if necessary. Select “Antenna,” if necessary. Select “Channel Scan” or “Autotune” and wait, since this process can take several minutes.

If you can’t find the channel scan feature, check your owner’s manual or consult with the manufacturer’s website or customer service.

NextGen TV

So what’s the deal with NextGen TV? Officially called ATSC 3.0, it’s an updated standard for digital TV.

It’s not the revolutionary switch from analog to digital TV when people had to get a converter box or a new TV by 2009. It’s more akin to the slow change from black-and-white to color during the 1960′s and 70′s, when people gradually enjoyed the upgrade to color as they replaced their existing TV. You’ll be able to continue receiving the current digital standard as most stations aren’t converting over. In the years to come they will, and announcements will be made before that happens.

This new standard is being launched at one station in our market, and that station will be broadcasting the major channel of these stations (2.1 in WBAY’s case). If you have an ATSC 3.0 or NextGen-capable TV, you might see two listings of each of those channels. The newer signal will have better video and audio quality, and as stations develop their infrastructure and programming you’ll see more improvements in the shows you enjoy watching.

To learn more about the future of television, visit WatchNextGenTV.com.

