Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear appeal in Green Bay murder case

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The state supreme court will hear arguments this spring in the case of a man convicted for a deadly shooting in Green Bay.

Richard Arrington was found guilty in 2017 of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2016 shooting death of Ricardo Gomez at a home on Day Street.

Arrington is appealing his conviction, claiming his 6th Amendment rights were violated when a confidential informant recorded conversations with him in the Brown County Jail. He also claimed he had ineffective counsel.

Last year the court of appeals ruled in his favor and ordered a new trial. The State objected and asked the high court to review that appeals court ruling. The Supreme Court will do that at a March 10 hearing.

