VP Harris touts replacing lead water lines during Milwaukee visit

Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris(WSAW)
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Vice President Kamala Harris said during a stop in Milwaukee that removing and replacing lead pipes is a moral imperative and must be one of the nation’s highest priorities.

She noted the environmental and health risks lead exposure presents in people from children to the elderly.

Harris said Monday that the country is “long overdue” to get rid of lead pipes and paint.

She delivered her comments at the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/BIG STEP program in west Milwaukee. She says, “Eliminating lead exposures in our nation must among our nation’s highest priorities.”

Harris promoted the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law that will send $48 million to Wisconsin to remove lead pipes.

