Advertisement

Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash kills Wisconsin man

(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOGEBIC COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 73-year-old Wisconsin man was killed when the snowmobile he was riding with his wife missed a corner on a snowmobile trail and struck a tree in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Michigan conservation officers investigating the crash said Richard Reesman of Burlington, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reesman’s 71-year-old wife, Kathy reported the crash to Ashland County, Wisconsin, dispatchers via cellphone. She was hospitalized for shoulder pain.  

The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. Sunday along Snowmobile Trail No. 160, near Lookout Mountain in Ironwood Township.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
“Complications can be anything from permanent lung damage to permanent loss of taste and...
Potential long-term symptoms of omicron COVID-19 cases

Latest News

A survey asks working parents about availability of child care and how it affects their ability...
Survey looks at child care needs across 5 counties
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch
Kleefisch visits KI’s Green Bay factory in campaign stop
Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch
Kleefisch campaigns in Green Bay
COVID-19 home test kit
Things to know about at-home COVID tests
Stadium District near Lambeau Field
Packers' loss is an economic loss