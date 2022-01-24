Two Neenah parks offering free sleds for families this winter

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - With the recent snowfall, some may be thinking about hitting the hills with their sleds, and Neenah is making it even easier for families to enjoy the winter fun.

The sled hills at Washington Park and Memorial Park have been a popular spot this winter.

“The scariest part is when you’re getting up the highest mountain you’ve ever seen, and you’re just like going down and it’s so much fun,” said Lucy, a sledder at Washington Park.

Many kiddos are enjoying the slopes in Neenah whenever they please now, thanks to the Neenah Parks & Recreation Department, who created them for free.

“I saw a post in another community, actually an out of state community. And I thought it was a neat idea, something simple to replicate and I thought we’d bring it to the City of Neenah this winter. We added a few, we started off with four in each sled shed, and then we are asking the community if they have sleds that they’re not using in their garage, to donate them to the cause” said Jim Kluge, Superintendent of Recreation for Neenah Parks & Recreation Department.

Kluge says it’ll help the families that don’t have a sled for each child, or forgot to bring one along.

“It’s close to our house and we came out to do the ice skating rink and we saw the sleds over here, so we decided to go sledding. It makes it really convenient to have these right here that you can just use and enjoy the hill and you don’t have to buy it, you just use it,” said Mark, a sledder at Washington Park.

