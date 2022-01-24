Advertisement

Suspected Mexican cartel member pleads not guilty to Brown County drug charges

Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez
Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- A suspected member of a Mexican drug cartel pleaded not guilty Monday to drug charges in Brown County.

Manuel Herrera-Hernandez pleaded not guilty to 15 counts, including possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, narcotics, cocaine, and heroin, along with maintaining a drug trafficking place and gun and bail jumping charges.

According to prosecutors, Hernandez received $115,000 worth of drugs from the New Generation Drug Cartel based in Mexico. He was out on a $25,000 bond for a drug case in Oconto when he was arrested.

Herrera-Hernandez is charged separately in Oconto County with first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say he killed a man over drug money and left the body at a wildlife area in Little Suamico.

RELATED STORY: First Alert Investigation: More than 1,000 tries, still no public defender for multiple people charged with crimes

RELATED STORY: $2 million bond ordered for suspected cartel member in Oconto County homicide

RELATED STORY: Suspected Mexican drug cartel member charged in major Brown County narcotics, meth bust

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
“Complications can be anything from permanent lung damage to permanent loss of taste and...
Potential long-term symptoms of omicron COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Data collection has begun and will continue through the end of January.
Greater Oshkosh EDC surveying communities to find how child care affects the workforce
At-home COVID-19 test
DEBRIEF: At-home COVID tests from U.S. government begin arriving
Dr. James Chou at the gym on his 102nd birthday
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Benefits of exercising later in life
Brad Spakowitz discusses exercise at an older age
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Exercising later in life