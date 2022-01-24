Suspected Mexican cartel member pleads not guilty to Brown County drug charges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- A suspected member of a Mexican drug cartel pleaded not guilty Monday to drug charges in Brown County.

Manuel Herrera-Hernandez pleaded not guilty to 15 counts, including possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, narcotics, cocaine, and heroin, along with maintaining a drug trafficking place and gun and bail jumping charges.

According to prosecutors, Hernandez received $115,000 worth of drugs from the New Generation Drug Cartel based in Mexico. He was out on a $25,000 bond for a drug case in Oconto when he was arrested.

Herrera-Hernandez is charged separately in Oconto County with first-degree intentional homicide. Prosecutors say he killed a man over drug money and left the body at a wildlife area in Little Suamico.

