Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary raises $28,000 thanks to the #BettyWhiteChallenge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The #BettyWhiteChallenge we told you about last week was a challenge to honor the beloved actress and animal activist’s 100th birthday through donations to help our four-legged friends.

Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary raises $26,100 through #BettyWhiteChallenge

Almost a week since Betty White would have turned 100-years-old on January 17, 2022, local animal shelters like Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay are still celebrating the thousands of dollars in donations given in her name.

“It was crazy here,” Safe Haven founder, Elizabeth Feldhausen, remembered about January 17. “We’re not usually open on Mondays, and it was on a Monday. We were all here taking care of the cats, cleaning and everything like that, and people just kept knocking on the door trying to give us money toward the Betty White Challenge. So, we decided to open the door and then it was really crazy in here.”

“Everyone was so happy to be able to come in that day,” Eve Bridges, TikTok creator for Safe Haven, shared. “Betty White was also happy across the Rainbow Bridge. We really appreciate her and to remember her. Of course it was MLK Day too so got to remember him as well.”

Safe Haven received $28,000 in donations for the Betty White Challenge. Checks are still coming in to support their special needs and disabled cats.

“It was overwhelming the amount of support we got,” Feldhausen said.

To donate to Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, CLICK HERE.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society also collected about $15,000 during the challenge. While some people donated more than $5 to Safe Haven, the average contribution was $5 to $10.

“That really goes to show how many people wanted to support us for the Betty White Challenge that we made $28,000 in $5 to $10 donations that day,” Feldhausen added.

Fittingly, there was a children’s birthday part at Safe Haven on Sunday afternoon, January 23. One of the two to three events per week Safe Haven hosts in their Green Bay building.

Kittens like sisters Roo and Remi at Safe Haven are just two of the young cats helping to educate and expose the next generation of children to animal activism.

“Just to teach them how to even handle animals too and how gentle you need to be,” Bridges explained. “That can really pay off with raising your kids and just being really good human beings.”

