Advertisement

Red Cross helping several Wisconsin families after weekend fires

Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.
Early morning house fire at 2117 Bell Ave.(WIFR)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - The American Red Cross says it is helping several families after weekend fires.

A family of six--three adults and three children--was displaced by a fire in the 6700 block of Follet Street in Greenleaf.

Also, a family of three--two adults and a child--are receiving help after a fire on Highway 141 in Crivitz.

Between late Friday and early Sunday, the Red Cross assisted people displaced by eight fires in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. They responded to five fires in Milwaukee and one fire in Rapid River, Mich.

Relief efforts were led by local volunteers. CLICK HERE for more information on becoming a volunteer.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
Milwaukee 5 homicide
6 homicide victims found dead inside Milwaukee home
“Complications can be anything from permanent lung damage to permanent loss of taste and...
Potential long-term symptoms of omicron COVID-19 cases
All southbound lanes of traffic on 1-41 reopened after crashes caused them to close.
Southbound lanes reopen after I-41 crashes

Latest News

January 24 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slick roads
Milwaukee 5 homicide
6 homicide victims found dead inside Milwaukee home
Milwaukee multiple homicide investigation
WATCH: Homicide victims found in Milwaukee home
“It was crazy here,” Safe Haven founder, Elizabeth Feldhausen, remembered about January 17.
Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary raises $28,000 thanks to the #BettyWhiteChallenge