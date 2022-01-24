Red Cross helping several Wisconsin families after weekend fires

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - The American Red Cross says it is helping several families after weekend fires.

A family of six--three adults and three children--was displaced by a fire in the 6700 block of Follet Street in Greenleaf.

Also, a family of three--two adults and a child--are receiving help after a fire on Highway 141 in Crivitz.

Between late Friday and early Sunday, the Red Cross assisted people displaced by eight fires in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. They responded to five fires in Milwaukee and one fire in Rapid River, Mich.

Relief efforts were led by local volunteers. CLICK HERE for more information on becoming a volunteer.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.