Possible stabbing reported in Shawano County

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BELLE PLAINE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Shawano County Sheriff’s office reported the possible stabbing of a 34-year-old male from the Seymour area.

The victim has a laceration to the back of his upper right arm, according to a press release from Lieutenant Jonathan Blaskowski.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office learned of the possible stabbing in the Town of Belle Plaine on Monday around 12:30 p.m.

The release states the victim was “uncooperative” with law enforcement officials. He was placed in custody for “multiple outstanding warrants” after receiving medical clearance.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

