Advertisement

Saturday’s playoff defeat for the Packers was an emotional and economic loss

The impact of the season-ending Packers loss reaches well beyond the team, into the community
The impact of the season-ending Packers loss reaches well beyond the team, into the community(NBC15)
By Annie Krall
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The impact of the season-ending Packers loss reaches well beyond the team, into the community.

As the top seed in the conference, the Packers would have been guaranteed another home game this weekend—if they had won. Instead, Sunday was much quieter around town.

The silence at Lambeau Field is not the norm, nor what was expected coming out of this weekend’s playoff game. The loss of pride—and profits— is still fresh in Northeast Wisconsin.

“When you lose that playoff game or you lose that home game it has a direct trickle down effect right into the community. A lot of people are impacted by that. So, the Packers losing and not having the next playoff will have some impact on the overall community,” Troy Streckenbach, Brown County Executive, said.

There is about a $14 to $15 million dollar impact on the local economy when you combine hotel stays, food purchases, and small businesses putting that revenue back into the community.

“We’re lucky enough to have eight of those guaranteed every single year plus a couple pre-season games so that’s what we’re looking at in terms of economic impact. So, because Lambeau sells out every single regular season game, you don’t really see a huge economic impact push from a regular season game to a playoff game,” Vice President of Digital Marketing & Communications for Discover Green Bay, Nick Meisner, said.

While it was an emotional blow to Packers fans, nonprofits that get revenue from volunteering at Lambeau Field also took a hit.

“I think there is more of that community pride loss versus the technical loss in the revenue that’s coming in, but when you think about the smaller nonprofits, a lot of those organizations, this could make up a fair amount of their overall annual budget,” Streckenbach continued.

Streckenbach said that while Packers home games give a boost to both nonprofits and businesses—overall Brown County is strong— and will bounce back from the loss of revenue.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
“Complications can be anything from permanent lung damage to permanent loss of taste and...
Potential long-term symptoms of omicron COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Data collection has begun and will continue through the end of January.
Greater Oshkosh EDC surveying communities to find how child care affects the workforce
At-home COVID-19 test
DEBRIEF: At-home COVID tests from U.S. government begin arriving
Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez
Suspected Mexican cartel member pleads not guilty to Brown County drug charges
Dr. James Chou at the gym on his 102nd birthday
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Benefits of exercising later in life
Brad Spakowitz discusses exercise at an older age
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Exercising later in life