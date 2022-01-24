Oshkosh Area School District updates COVID-19 protocols related to masking, isolation

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Area School District updated district-wide COVID-19 protocols Monday.

Students, staff and visitors are required to wear a face covering through Feb. 25, 2022.

The district also minimized student isolation and quarantine from 10 days to five in “certain situations”, according to a press release from the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD).

“We are committed to monitoring community health trends and adjusting our COVID protocols so that in-person learning can continue,” Dr. Bryan Davis, OASD Superintendent of Schools, said. “These decisions were made with the understanding that we want students to be able to return to school as soon as possible, as long as they are healthy enough to do so, and that our extended face covering requirement provides additional protection that supports an earlier return at this time.”

