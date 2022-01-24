Advertisement

Official: Man suspected of killing NYPD officer has died

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and another officer was gravely injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call in Harlem, according to a law enforcement official, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that Lashawn J. McNeil died Monday at Harlem Hospital.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity.

Authorities said McNeil had swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers Friday as they responded to a domestic call.

Officer Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing the two wounded officers, shot McNeil as he tried to flee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
“Complications can be anything from permanent lung damage to permanent loss of taste and...
Potential long-term symptoms of omicron COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris
VP Harris touts replacing lead water lines during Milwaukee visit
at-home covid test documentation
3 things you should do when taking an at-home Covid-19 test
FILE - The Supreme Court is shown, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci,...
Supreme Court to hear challenge to race in college admissions
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office on Tuesday,...
Judges approve special grand jury in Georgia election probe
The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope has reached its final destination 1...
New space telescope reaches final stop million miles out