LIGHT SNOW ENDING... BRUTAL WIND CHILLS SOON

Last night’s light fluffy snow has created slippery travel this morning. Drivers should allow for extra travel time as their commute may be a little slower than normal. Many folks have picked up 1-2″ of snow, but the flakes will by flying away through the mid-morning. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy, with clearing skies towards sunset.

Behind this departing weathermaker, a northwest wind will blow in another blast of arctic air. Temperatures will fall below zero tonight, with brutal wind chills of -15° to -35° heading into tomorrow morning. These wind chills will be cold enough to get frostbite on exposed skin in 20 to 30 minutes. The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for late tonight and Tuesday morning... And now both Tuesday and Wednesday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for these dangerous wind chills.

We’ll come out of the arctic air on Thursday with another chance of snow showers. Otherwise, the rest of the week will be more seasonable for late January. While there’s a few bouts of light snow, there’s no big winter storms in sight.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Snow ends early. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 18, with single digit chills.

TONIGHT: Turning clear. Bitter cold. LOW: -6, with late chills of -15 to -35.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid. HIGH: 7 LOW: -14, with wind chills of -5 to -20.

WEDNESDAY: Harsh chills early. Cold sunshine, then increasing clouds. Breezy late. HIGH: 9

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 27 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Evening snow showers. HIGH: 14 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Sunny skies. Cold, but light wind. HIGH: 18 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 24

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.