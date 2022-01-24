Advertisement

HARSH WIND CHILLS THE NEXT COUPLE OF NIGHTS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Arctic air returns to Northeast Wisconsin through the middle of this week. Dangerous wind chills from -15° to -35° are expected tonight/Tuesday morning and then again Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. We will be in a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS through Wednesday for those nasty wind chill values. Protect exposed skin because frostbite can occur in 20 minutes or less.

The actual air temperature tonight will be below zero away from the immediate Lakeshore with more in the way of teens below zero Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Look for highs Tuesday to stay in the single digits (above zero), and then some lower teens by Wednesday afternoon. We should see plenty of sunshine Tuesday and again Wednesday morning, but clouds will increase and thicken late Wednesday.

Because of that, temperatures won’t drop as much at night... and lows should only be a few degrees cooler than our daytime highs as we begin Thursday. We’ll be milder Thursday afternoon with highs into the middle and upper 20s. Skies will be cloudy, and periods of light snow showers can be expected through the day. Any accumulation looks minimal, generally around 1″. Look for another round of chilly temperatures to close out the work week. Highs will be in the teens Friday and Saturday with lows on those mornings close to zero.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & cold. LOW: -5 (chills -15 to -35)

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid. HIGH: 7 LOW: -13 (chills -15 to -35)

WEDNESDAY: Harsh wind chills early. Cold sunshine, then increasing clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 10 LOW: 8

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers. Blustery at times. HIGH: 20 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Colder. Lakeside flakes? HIGH: 14 LOW: -1

SATURDAY: Cold and partly cloudy. HIGH: 17 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes possible LATE. Milder. HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow... mainly NORTH. HIGH: 25

