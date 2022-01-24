Advertisement

Hackett finalist for Broncos HC job

2nd interview Monday with Denber
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen during pregame of an NFL...
Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seen during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)(Duane Burleson | AP)
By Chris Roth
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is one of three finalists for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. Hackett will reportedly have his 2nd interview with Denver on Monday.

The other finalists are reportedly Dallas Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn, and Rams Offensive Coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

Hackett, who has been on the Packers staff since 2019, has also interview for head coaching jobs in Jacksonville, Minnesota, and Chicago. Denver is seen as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, should he or the Packers decide to part ways in the offseason. Hackett and Rodgers are very close, which only fuels speculation that Denver is interested in both of them.

