Hackett finalist for Broncos HC job

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is one of three finalists for the Denver Broncos head coaching job. Hackett will reportedly have his 2nd interview with Denver on Monday.

#Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett is set to have his second interview with the #Broncos today in Denver, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 24, 2022

The other finalists are reportedly Dallas Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn, and Rams Offensive Coordinator Kevin O’Connell.

From NFL Now: The #Broncos are down to three finalists for their vacant HC job. pic.twitter.com/nEyvYHeZfw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2022

Hackett, who has been on the Packers staff since 2019, has also interview for head coaching jobs in Jacksonville, Minnesota, and Chicago. Denver is seen as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers, should he or the Packers decide to part ways in the offseason. Hackett and Rodgers are very close, which only fuels speculation that Denver is interested in both of them.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.