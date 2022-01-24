FBI searches embattled COVID-19 testing company HQ; Madison location still closed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The company that offers free COVID-19 testing and is temporarily shut down in Madison amid a series of customer complaints had its Illinois headquarters searched Sunday by FBI-Chicago, an agency spokesperson confirms.

The FBI reported Monday that it was “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows yesterday” for the Center for COVID Control. Rolling Meadows is about 28 miles northwest of Chicago. Policy from the Department of Justice prevents the FBI from commenting on the nature of the investigation that “may or may not be occurring.”

The company has opened nearly 300 pop-up testing clinics nationwide, including several in Wisconsin.

“Generally speaking, and not to be construed as a comment on the aforementioned, the FBI always stands ready to protect the American people from fraudulent and criminal activity. If there is evidence that a federal crime has been committed, the FBI will work tirelessly with law enforcement and prosecutorial partners at all levels, across the state, and throughout the nation to safeguard the public.”

Last week, the company announced it would be temporarily shutting down until Jan. 22 and it would be using the pause to train more staff on COVID-19 test collections. However, the company noted in an update Friday that it would be extending the pause until further notice.

Public Health Madison and Dane County had planned to hand-deliver letters to Center for COVID Control locations with its concerns when it was set to reopen Jan. 22, but Communications Coordinator Morgan Finke stated it was unable to given the extended closure.

Eleven complaints against the company have been closed and 33 reviews have been made, according to the Better Business Bureau. Consumers allege issues with not receiving their test results, poor customer service and requests for personally identifiable information.

Center for COVID Control currently has an F-rating on the BBB’s website, which Regional Director for the Wisconsin BBB Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz said, last week, was appropriate.

This was the statement from CCC’s website regarding the extended closure:

January 20, 2022 (Rolling Meadows, IL) – Center for Covid Control (CCC) announced today it is extending its pause on operations and will not be reopening on Saturday, January 22, 2022. CCC remains committed to providing the highest level of customer service and diagnostic quality and will not resume collection of patient samples until staffing resources permit CCC to operate at full capacity. As previously announced, CCC is using this operational pause to train additional staff on sample collection and handling, customer service and communications best practices, as well as compliance with regulatory guidelines. CCC will provide an update on reopening plans when appropriate.

