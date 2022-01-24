Employees expected to testify at hearing in dispute between ThedaCare, Ascension

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court hearing is underway in the hiring dispute between ThedaCare and Ascension Wisconsin.

Action 2 News is in the courtroom. The judge says several witnesses are expected to testify--including employees who are now in limbo.

Seven of the 11 members of ThedaCare’s stroke care team accepted positions with Ascension Wisconsin to work at St. Elizabeth Hospital. They were supposed to start their new jobs on Friday. However, a judge issued a temporary restraining order against Ascension preventing it. ThedaCare filed for the injunction, claiming Ascension recruited the employees.

ThedaCare operates the only Level II trauma and comprehensive stroke care unit in the Fox Valley. It says losing these workers could impact its ability to have people on call 24/7, which is necessary for accreditation.

The ThedaCare workers say they were not recruited. Speaking with Action 2 News, one member of the team said they applied for a job with Ascension Wisconsin and received a much better offer than expected, which led others on the team to apply.

Judge Mark McGinnis’s injunction ordered Ascension:

“Make available to ThedaCare one invasive radiology technician and one registered nurse of the individuals resigning their employment with ThedaCare to join Ascension, with their support to include on-call responsibilities or;

“Cease the hiring of the individuals referenced until ThedaCare has hired adequate staff to replace the departing IRC team members.”

Action 2 News will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.