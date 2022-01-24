COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases, deaths, hospitalizations continue declines

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin saw declines in all key metrics coming off the weekend as the state nears its 9 millionth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Historically, numbers tend to be lower on Mondays, but in some metrics the drops were sharper than we’re used to seeing. Starting with cases, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reported a net increase of 22,420 cases since last Friday’s report, including 5,042 new confirmed cases in the past 24-hour period. Wisconsin hadn’t had a day below 10,000 new cases since January 9.

The state averaged 11,127 cases over the last 7 days -- the rolling average plunging from 17,586 three days ago.

About 1 in 4 tests (25.1%) in the past week came back positive for the COVID-19 virus, the lowest positivity rate since New Year’s Day. It’s down a percentage point from Friday’s 26.1% average.

This isn’t to say Wisconsin is out of the omicron woods. Outagamie and Winnebago counties each passed 39,000 cases; Sheboygan County 27,000 cases; Manitowoc County crossed 16,000 cases; and Shawano County crossed 9,000 total cases. Seven counties reported a total 9 deaths: Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Langlade, Manitowoc, Outagamie (3) and Sheboygan.

The state’s COVID-19 toll increased by 56 since Friday to a total 10,812. Most of those aren’t counted in the 7-day average because the people died more than 30 days ago, the cut-off to be included, so the DHS says Wisconsin averaged 31 deaths per day in the past week, down from 33 on Friday. The death rate decreased to 0.84% from 0.85% as new cases continue to outpace fatal ones.

There were 251 hospitalizations since Friday -- a three-day total that’s comparable to the daily numbers most of last week and one-third of last Monday’s comprehensive figure. We calculate the rolling 7-day average dived from 232 to 160 hospital admissions per day. The hospitalization rate fell from 4.34% to 4.29% of all cases going back to the start of the pandemic.

With discharges and deaths, there are 91 fewer patients in hospitals, including 30 fewer in ICU, than last Friday afternoon. In fact, Wisconsin has fewer than 2,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals for the first time since January 4 and fewer than 400 in ICU for the first time since New Year’s Day weekend.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 1,930 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 391 of them in intensive care Monday. Hospitals in the Northeast health care region have 203 of those patients (10 fewer than Friday) with 33 in ICU (also 10 fewer than Friday). Fox Valley hospitals saw increases, however: 153 patients (15 more than Friday), including 27 in intensive care (4 more).

When we wrote that all the state’s key metrics dropped, that also included vaccinations. Again, these are typically lower over the weekend, but we didn’t see numbers this low on Monday since New Year’s Day weekend -- and last November before that.

Wisconsin continues to get closer to 9 million doses of COVID-19 administered. Last week were on pace to hit that number as soon as today, but Monday vaccinators reported an average of fewer than 8,300 doses per day over the weekend. That gives a total 8,957,753 doses since vaccinations began in December 2020.

Again, more than half of the doses reported were booster shots. By our calculations, the 7-day average for boosters dropped from 8,077 to 6,808 per day.

A total 3.68 million Wisconsinites have now had at least one dose of vaccine, an increase of 3,707 since Friday. That brings the 7-day average to 2,034 people per day getting their first dose of a vaccine, the lowest average in our record-keeping in almost two months.

Vaccinators reported 3,800 more people completed their vaccinations. The 7-day average is 2,241 people completing their vaccine series each day, down from 2,314 on Friday.

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY AGE GROUP (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 24.4% received vaccine (+0.3)/18.9% completed vaccinations (+0.3)

12 to 17: 59.1% received vaccine (+0.2)/54.3% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

18 to 24: 58.2% received vaccine (+0.1)/52.2% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

25 to 34: 62.5% received vaccine (+0.1)/57.3% completed vaccinations (+0.2)

35 to 44: 68.1% received vaccine (+0.1)/64.0% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

45 to 54: 70.8% received vaccine (+0.1)/67.3% completed vaccinations (+0.1)

55 to 64: 77.5% received vaccine (+0.0)/74.3% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

65 and up: 85.6% received vaccine (+0.0)/82.0% completed vaccinations (+0.0)

MONDAY’S VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,542) (NE) 64.4% (+0.1) 60.9% (+0.1) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 56.1% 53.2% Dodge (87,839) 51.7% (+0.1) 48.7% (+0.1) Door (27,668) (NE) 77.9% (+0.1) 73.1% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 54.9% (+0.1) 51.6% Forest (9,004) 51.8% 48.6% Florence (4,295) (NE) 51.7% 49.0% Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 56.9% (+0.1) 53.3% Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 52.0% 49.9% (+0.1) Langlade (19,189) 53.3% 50.7% Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 59.7% (+0.1) 56.6% Marinette (40,350) (NE) 52.6% (+0.1) 49.7% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 79.5% (+0.6) 75.1% (+0.5) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 52.3% 49.8% (+0.1) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 63.3% (+0.1) 59.7% (+0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 47.0% 44.8% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 61.8% 58.3% Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 54.9% 52.1% (+0.1) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 45.5% 43.0% Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 61.4% (+0.1) 57.7% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 293,290 (61.8%, +0.1) 277,447 (58.5%, +0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 325,436 (59.2%, +0.1) 307,072 (55.8%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,680,049 (63.1%, +0.1) 3,443,337 (59.0%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. For a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots, visit wbay.com/vaccine.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (boldface indicates change in cases or deaths since the last report) **

Brown – 65,433 cases (+1,176) (324 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 10,812 cases (+163) (84 deaths) (+1)

Dickinson (Mich.)* - 4,463 cases (+83) (78 deaths)

Dodge – 22,600 cases (+401) (254 deaths) (+1)

Door – 6,182 cases (+150) (44 deaths)

Florence - 726 cases (+8) (15 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 27,289 cases (+632) (191 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

Forest - 2,203 cases (+54) (43 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* - 2,500 cases (+58) (35 deaths)

Green Lake - 3,766 cases (+68) (45 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 2,048 cases (+39) (61 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,332 cases (+62) (37 deaths)

Langlade - 4,534 cases (+99) (53 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 16,071 cases (+307) (128 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 8,907 cases (+253) (86 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* - 3,557 cases (+47) (56 deaths)

Menominee – 1,686 cases (+19) (12 deaths)

Oconto – 8,797 cases (+157) (73 deaths)

Outagamie – 39,538 cases (+708) (285 deaths) (+3)

Shawano – 9,097 cases (+135) (102 deaths)

Sheboygan – 27,255 cases (+491) (197 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 10,507 cases (+169) (179 deaths)

Waushara – 4,581 cases (+174) (62 deaths)

Winnebago – 39,677 (+868) (293 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publishes updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

