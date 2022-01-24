Advertisement

On the Clock: On to the offseason after Packers eliminated by 49ers

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:05 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers season came to a surprising end at the hands of the 49ers in the divisional round. The best panel in the business breaks down the loss, it’s impact on Rodgers legacy, and previews what should be an eventful offseason in the final On the Clock.

Other topics this week included:

  • Was Matt LaFleur out-coached by Kyle Shanahan?
  • Special teams coming back to bite the Packers in the playoffs
  • Who will be the most surprising departure during the offseason?
  • NFC and AFC Conference Championship predictions

