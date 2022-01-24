On the Clock: On to the offseason after Packers eliminated by 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers season came to a surprising end at the hands of the 49ers in the divisional round. The best panel in the business breaks down the loss, it’s impact on Rodgers legacy, and previews what should be an eventful offseason in the final On the Clock.

Other topics this week included:

Was Matt LaFleur out-coached by Kyle Shanahan?

Special teams coming back to bite the Packers in the playoffs

Who will be the most surprising departure during the offseason?

NFC and AFC Conference Championship predictions

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.