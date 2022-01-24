Brown County’s South Landfill to open January 31

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County’s South Landfill will open to the public Jan. 31.

County officials say the site is ready to accept residential waste from people in Brown and Winnebago counties.

The site has been years in the making. It took two years to construct the landfill.

The first month will focus on creating a”4-foot fluff layer” to act as a protective barrier for the synthetic liner in the cell. The county says that liner is a key part of the leachate collection system. The leachate will be collected in a tank and taken to NEW Water for treatment.

Once the fluff layer is complete, the landfill will accept more materials.

“We are excited to have the landfill available to the public,” said Chad Doverspike, Brown County Port & Resource Recovery Assistant Director. “We have a designated area for residential drop-off that includes dumpsters and bunkers for materials such as concrete, tires, appliance, shingles, scrap metal and brush.”

The Brown County location is in the Town of Holland, near the division road along the Town of Wrightstown.

The new landfill opens as the Outagamie County landfill nears capacity. Outagamie County is working to build a new landfill for 2024.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.