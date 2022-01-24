BITTER AIR & WIND CHILLS TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

Arctic air is set to invade the region over the next 2 days. Dangerous wind chill values from -15° to -35° are expected tonight/Tuesday morning and then again Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Tuesday and Wednesday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS due to the nasty wind chill values headed our way. Protect exposed skin because frostbite can occur in 20 minutes or less.

The actual air temperature tonight will be below zero away from the immediate lakeshore with more in the way of teens below zero tomorrow night and Wednesday morning. Look for highs Tuesday from 5° to 10° and then some lower teens again starting sometime Wednesday afternoon. One tradeoff with the bitter cold is that we’ll enjoy lots of sunshine for the next 2 days.

Some light snow is possible again Thursday and there could also be a few flakes around Friday. No major winter storm is expected over the next week or so.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 18, with single digit chills above & below 0.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & cold. LOW: -4, late chills -15 to -35.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Frigid. HIGH: 7 LOW: -13, wind chills of -5 to -20.

WEDNESDAY: Early wind chills -20 to -35 or colder. Cold sunshine, then increasing clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 10

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 27 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance of light snow. HIGH: 14 LOW: 0

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 24

