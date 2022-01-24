Advertisement

5 homicide victims found dead inside Milwaukee home Sunday

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people have been found dead inside a home in Milwaukee Sunday.

WISN 12 in Milwaukee, our sister station, reports police were called to a home near North21st and West Wright Streets for a welfare check about 3:45 p.m.

Inside the home, police found four men and one woman dead. Their names and ages are not being released at this time.

According to WISN, police are investigating the deaths as homicides, but it is not clear how the people died.

“The murders discovered today on a residential block in the heart of our city are horrific,” Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in a statement to WISN. “First, I offer my condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Whatever the circumstances, we must share the grief of those who have lost loved ones.”

Authorities have not made any arrests as the investigation continues.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.

