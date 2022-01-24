3 things you should do when taking an at-home Covid-19 test

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - There’s a collective message from local health care providers as millions wait for their covid-19 at-home tests from the federal government.

No matter when you get your tests or use them, there are a few things health care professionals would like you to document.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, Prevea, and Bellin Health all posted the same message to their respective Facebook pages at the same time.

“It’s really a credit to a lot of people working together and wanting to work together in the best interest of the community,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO of Prevea.

“Having a united front within our region and the communities that we serve is really important,” said Jill Spejcher, team leader of clinical operations at Bellin Health.

When using your at-home covid test, here’s what Dr. Rai and Spejcher would like you to remember:

1. Take a photo of the home test result and report it.

2. Document the date of the positive home test results and trust the results.

3. Document the maker of the home test result.

“Trust those results if they are positive,” said Dr. Rai. He also said employers should trust their employee’s results. He said there’s no need to make them get an appointment for a PCR test.

“If you read the directions and you administered it appropriately. There is a very, very small percentage of a false positive home test,” said Spejcher. “We’re finding a lot of people who really right now are not trusting it and they’re coming back to confirm that or get retested and that really isn’t necessary.”

While taking a test of the result, they are also asking people to document the date they tested positive.

“I think it’s really important for the person to know in case they ever needed future medical help or qualification for one of the therapeutics out there,” said Dr. Rai. “Knowing the date of positive and knowing the data when symptoms start, helps us determine isolation guidelines and therapeutics.”

As Action 2 News has reported, the FDA-approved oral antivirals are only an option early on in a covid diagnosis.

“Some within three days, some within five days. So it’s very important to know that as well,” said Dr. Rai.

If you have a positive result, Spejcher said you should report it, even to your health care provider.

“We do document those home positive tests in your record,” said Spejcher. “If you have a child in school, you should report it to your school and to your work. You could report it to the local public health department for our region positivity numbers and that would all be very helpful.”

It’s also a good idea to document the type of at-home test you used just in case there’s a future recall.

As more of these federally provided at-home covid tests make their way into people’s hands, it may help ease the pressure on local health care professionals and slow the spread of covid-19

“I think you know finding people that they’re in the convenience of their home and making sure they’re isolated is good for everybody… It does reduce some of the strain on healthcare providers as well,” said Dr. Rai.

