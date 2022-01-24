3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Benefits of exercising later in life

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covers three topics in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

We get an update on Perseverance and Ingenuity on Mars. Our severe weather specialist talks a little bit about the Mars weather that’s affecting the mission.

A live report from the James Webb Space Telescope that’s found a sweet spot amid the Earth’s, Moon’s and Sun’s gravity.

And we’ve all heard about the benefits of exercise. Brad talks specifically about a new study on the benefits of exercising at an older age and how it can keep you feeling young.

