Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Benefits of exercising later in life

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covers three topics in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

We get an update on Perseverance and Ingenuity on Mars. Our severe weather specialist talks a little bit about the Mars weather that’s affecting the mission.

A live report from the James Webb Space Telescope that’s found a sweet spot amid the Earth’s, Moon’s and Sun’s gravity.

And we’ve all heard about the benefits of exercise. Brad talks specifically about a new study on the benefits of exercising at an older age and how it can keep you feeling young.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ThedaCare Medical Center emergency entrance
Judge grants ThedaCare temporary injunction in stroke team case
Authorities say an 11-month investigation that began with a drug overdose in southeastern...
Overdose investigation leads to large drug bust in Wisconsin
Milwaukee 5 homicide
Police: 6 found dead at Milwaukee home had been shot
ThedaCare Regional Medical Center
Judge lifts injunction in ThedaCare, Ascension worker dispute
“Complications can be anything from permanent lung damage to permanent loss of taste and...
Potential long-term symptoms of omicron COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Data collection has begun and will continue through the end of January.
Greater Oshkosh EDC surveying communities to find how child care affects the workforce
At-home COVID-19 test
DEBRIEF: At-home COVID tests from U.S. government begin arriving
Manuel Antonio Herrera-Hernandez
Suspected Mexican cartel member pleads not guilty to Brown County drug charges
Brad Spakowitz discusses exercise at an older age
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Exercising later in life