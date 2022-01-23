Southbound lanes reopen after I-41 crashes

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - All southbound lanes of traffic on 1-41 reopened after multiple crashes caused them to close.

Appleton police responded to crashes near Ballard Road on I-41 Sunday morning, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

The closure lasted from around 11:05 a.m. until 12:54 p.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WBAY will update the story if new information is released.

